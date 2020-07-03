Pawleys Island man faces several charges connected to chase in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is behind bars after troopers said he led them on a chase that started in Horry County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers stopped Travis Grate of Pawleys Island on Thursday for speeding at Highway 707 and Prince Creek Parkway, but Grate drove off when the trooper approached.
Lee said there was a vehicle chase and then at one point it turned into a foot chase.
Grate was later arrested and charged with failing to stop for a blue light, speeding, manufacturing crack cocaine and trafficking MDMA or ecstasy.
