Myrtle Beach’s executive order requiring face masks now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People heading into Myrtle Beach grocery stores and restaurants must now have a mask while inside the buildings.
The executive order requiring customers and employees to wear face masks in certain places went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday after it the city council unanimously passed it.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS | What to know about Myrtle Beach face mask executive order
People must wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations, such as a hotel lobby.
Businesses are also expected to post signs reminding the public to wear a mask while inside the building.
It’s important to note that there are exemptions to the executive order, such as you don’t have to where a mask on the beach, while walking, when doing indoor or outdoor physical activity, while on the outdoor patio of a restaurant or while eating at a restaurant.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce created free signs for those businesses to download.
Those who do not comply could face a fine up to $100.
Local governments across the Grand Strand have been implementing face mask ordinances as coronavirus cases climb not only in Horry County but also across the state.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.