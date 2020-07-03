Horry County Fair announces Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those heading to the Horry County Fair will get a chance to see some fireworks on Saturday.
The event announced that it will have a July 4th Fireworks Show following the 8 p.m. Drift Show.
“There’s not a better way to celebrate Independence Day and the great USA then at the Fair in Myrtle Beach on July 4th with fireworks,” said Heather Lutz, VP of marketing.
The 5th Annual Horry County Fair opened up at noon on Friday at the Myrtle Beach Speedway, but with some new changes and precautions due to the coronavirus.
Myrtle Beach Speedway General Manager Steve Zacharias said there are fewer rides and food vendors this year in order to allow more space.
As for masks, Zacharias said they’re recommended by not required.
He urged fair goers to do their part when it comes to social distancing and being safe.
The fair runs through July 12.
