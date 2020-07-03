Horry County councilmember confirms emergency meeting called to discuss masks

Currently, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are the only cities in Horry County that have passed ordinances that require people to wear face masks in certain places. Horry County does not have an ordinance like that in place. Some Horry County councilmembers have told WMBF News that they were following the governor’s lead when it comes to requiring people to wear face masks, but the governor has repeatedly said he would not implement a statewide mask mandate.