Horry County councilmember confirms emergency meeting called to discuss masks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing response to the coronavirus.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
Horry County Councilmember Johnny Vaught confirmed to WMBF News that councilmember will discuss masks at the emergency meeting.
Currently, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are the only cities in Horry County that have passed ordinances that require people to wear face masks in certain places. Horry County does not have an ordinance like that in place. Some Horry County councilmembers have told WMBF News that they were following the governor’s lead when it comes to requiring people to wear face masks, but the governor has repeatedly said he would not implement a statewide mask mandate.
The meeting will be held by phone and will also be broadcast on the Horry County Government website, as well as the Government Access Channel (Spectrum/Time Warner channel 1301 or Horry Telephone Cooperative Channel 14).
