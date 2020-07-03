Florence County deputies search for person of interest connected to attempted armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a person of interest in a recent armed robbery.
Investigators said around 3 a.m. Friday a person at a motel on West Lucas Street was held at gunpoint by someone wearing a mask who also demanded money. The victim was not hurt.
The masked person ended up driving away from the scene in a green 1999 Honda automobile and led deputies on a chase into Darlington County before getting out of the vehicle and running away.
Investigators want to question Leron Kalikia Davis of Marion as a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373.
