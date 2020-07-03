FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid for 4th of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier weather will settle into the area through the holiday weekend. It’s another warm and humid start to the day for those early plans. Patchy fog will greet you as you head out the door early this morning. Expect conditions to clear and quickly warm up as the sun rises today.
This afternoon finally provides a break from the daily thunderstorms this week with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s across the Pee Dee and upper 80s along the Grand Strand. With lingering humidity, the heat index will creep into the upper 90s by the afternoon.
Not much changes for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures both days will climb into the upper 80s at the beaches and the lower 90s across the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb to around 100 both afternoons. Only Sunday will feature a stray storm or two in the afternoon. Even then, I think most of us stay dry for any outdoor plans Sunday.
Our next rain chance looks to arrive as we head into the new work week. Showers and storms will once again return as a low pressure system moves up the southeast coastline. The best risk for showers and storms is late Monday and through the middle of the week. Right now, each day next week has a rain chance through Thursday but we should be able to hopefully take some chances away as the confidence in this system grows. Keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App over the weekend for the latest changes/details.
