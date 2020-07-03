FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid for 4th of July weekend

Our next rain chance looks to arrive as we head into the new work week. Showers and storms will once again return as a low pressure system moves up the southeast coastline. The best risk for showers and storms is late Monday and through the middle of the week. Right now, each day next week has a rain chance through Thursday but we should be able to hopefully take some chances away as the confidence in this system grows. Keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App over the weekend for the latest changes/details.