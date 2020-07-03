FIRST ALERT: Hot as a firecracker this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather sticks around through the July 4th weekend before showers and storms return next week.
Tonight will see clear skies and warm temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.
The 4th of July will be a hot one. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 with inland areas climbing into the lower 90s. With high humidity in place, the heat index will climb to near 100 for much of the afternoon. Despite the high humidity, dry air in the upper atmosphere will keep the forecast rain-free through the day.
Sunday will be very similar with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the heat index once again climbing through the 90s to around 100. A stray storm or two will be possible Sunday afternoon especially for areas near the NC border.
An area of low pressure will move across the deep south early next week and bring a returning chance of showers and storms. The exact track of this area of low pressure will determine how wet our weather becomes, but either way, shower and thunderstorms chances increase to 30% on Monday. By Tuesday, the chances increase to 60% and some pockets of heavy rain may be possible.
