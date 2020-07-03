FINALLY OPEN: Iconic Springmaid Pier reopens after heavily damaged by Hurricane Matthew

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a day that people have been waiting on for nearly four years.
The iconic Springmaid Pier fully reopened on Friday just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend after it was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew back in 2016.
Construction began on the pier in May 2019, and it was expected to reopen on June 1, but a lightning strike to a crane pushed back the reopening date.
The Springmaid Pier was one of the longest piers on the east coast, and the redevelopment has returned it to its previous length of 1,068 feet.
To better protect the pier from future storm damage, the pier will be reinforced with steel instead of timber and will be raised at the end to combat future storm surge.
Construction plans also showed that the pier will be 24 feet wide and will offer amenities such as benches, fish cleaning/washing stations, restrooms and more.
