Atlantic Beach leaders to discuss possible Bikefest cancelation, mask mandate

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Atlantic Beach’s famous Bikefest may not be happening in 2020.
Atlantic Beach Town Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss a variety of hot button issues, such as a possible mask mandate and if the Atlantic Beach Bikefest should be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest is usually held Memorial Day weekend, but it was postponed to Labor Day weekend this year.
The bikefest started in 1980 and since then it has grown to be the largest Black bike rally in the United States and attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Grand Strand.
Also on the Atlantic Beach Town Council agenda is an emergency ordinance that would require people to wear face masks in certain places.
Face masks mandates have already been enacted in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Atlantic Beach Town Council leaders will also consider extending the town’s emergency declaration to September 14.
