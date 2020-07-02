Woman checking mail one of 2 killed in S.C. police chase crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson city police are investigating a deadly police chase that left two people dead.
According to Anderson County Officials, Anderson city police attempted to pull over 30-year-old Grayson Mathis Jr. Tuesday evening. Officials say he was driving recklessly with stolen tags and when he failed to stop, a police chase began.
“The vehicle fled and officers gave pursuit and apparently from their path, traveled into the county slightly a couple of miles outside of the city limits,” Anderson County Assistant Coroner Don McGown said. “As they were coming back down Dobbins Bridge Road the vehicle apparently lost control.”
County Officials say Anderson County Deputies deployed spike strips to stop Mathis’ vehicle, but Mathis avoided the strips and veered into the yard of 56-year-old Brenda Wilson at high speeds, hitting and killing her instantly.
Wilson’s husband, Greg, said Brenda had just gotten home and was walking to her mailbox to get her mail at the time of the wreck.
Officials say after striking Wilson, Mathis’ car then crashed into a parked truck in a neighboring yard and burst into flames. Officials say Mathis died on scene.
Next door neighbor Darren Reibsome was cutting the grass in his yard with Mathis’ vehicle slammed into his truck.
“I heard an explosion, saw a fireball go up, drove up about 20 feet and my truck was on fire and there was a car on its side,” Reibsome said. “Everything was on fire man. There was parts all over here. A lot of stuff from his car was just scattered through the yard.”
Greg Wilson declined to go on camera, but described Brenda as a loving, caring and generous person. He said they had been married for over 35 years, and together for longer.
The Anderson Country Coroners Office, the South Carolina MAIT Team, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson Police department are all investigating the chase and crash.
The Anderson Police Department was unable to comment on their ongoing investigation or discuss further details of the crash.
