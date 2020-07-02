Weather Workshop: Red, White & Blue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s weather workshop, Meteorologist Andrew Dockery is showing you how you can entertain the kids and students with homemade lava lamps for the 4th of July! This is a really neat and simple experiment that shows the kids how the reactions happen, along with density. Let’s talk you through what you will need and how to get this done.
Ingredients
Water
Vegetable Oil
Food Coloring
Vases
Alka-Seltzer
Step by Step Instructions
1) Fill the vases about 1/4 full of water.
2) Fill the rest of the vases with vegetable oil about 3/4 of the way up. Let it settle. Notice how the oil sits on top of the water? The water is more dense than the oil. Allowing the oil to sit on top of the water and not mix! Science!
3) Place whatever color food coloring you want into each vases. The bubbles of the food coloring will stay connected through the oil and fall down into the water. Give it time. For our experiment, we did this method with the red food coloring if you want to watch the video and see.
4) After letting it settle, the color should mix into the water.
5) Drop however many Alka-Seltzers you want into the bottom and watch it unfold. Notice that the water will bubble up but never mix with the oil. This is all due to density.
6) When the Alka-Seltzers dissolve, you can add more Alka-Seltzers to keep the reaction going.
