Suspect Search: Two men accused of hitting women on the run

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One victim claims she was knocked to the ground and a second victim says she was head-butted.
Horry County police are looking for Dustin Oneil Wilson.
Police responded to Nichols Highway in Galivants Ferry for a domestic call.
While they were on their way, officers were told the victim had left and would be waiting for them at a store down the street. That victim then told police that Wilson had hit her several times in her head.
She said she had gone out with some of her friends and when she arrived home, she said the two began to argue and Wilson accused her of cheating.
The victim told officers that the suspect started to punch her until she fell to the floor in the corner of the room.
Wilson is charged with domestic violence in the third degree. He’s 31 years old with a last known address of Nichols Highway in Galivants Ferry.
Horry County police are also searching for Tyler Francis Carey.
Police responded to another domestic violence call last month, this one in Little River.
The victim said an officer was at her apartment the day before because Carey allegedly stole her keys after the court issued him a ‘No Contact Order’ after being arrested for domestic violence several months before.
She claimed that Carey made copies of her keys and when she returned home he was in her house and began assaulting her.
She said he choked her so she punched him in the mouth. She also said he head-butted her around the left side of her face.
Authorities found small marks and bruises on her neck arms and shoulders. The victim said she did not call police because Carey had been there with her. She said she spoke with a victim’s advocate who advised her she needed to call the police.
Carey is charged with domestic violence in the third degree. He’s 27 years old with a last known address of North Horseshoe Road in Little River.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.