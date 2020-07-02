Springmaid Pier to open in time for July 4th weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The rebuilt Springmaid Pier will reopen Friday, July 3, according to a spokesperson for the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach, which owns the pier.
Lindsay Rice with Hayworth PR says an official announcement will be made this afternoon.
The pier was set to reopen on June 1, but lightning struck a crane at the job site, causing delays.
Heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, construction began in May 2019.
The Springmaid Pier was one of the longest piers on the east coast, and the redevelopment will return the pier to its previous length of 1,068 feet.
To better protect the pier from future storm damage, the pier will be reinforced with steel instead of timber and will be raised at the end to combat future storm surge.
