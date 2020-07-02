Pittsburgh area health officials link new COVID-19 cases to Myrtle Beach, other beach cities

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBF) – Health officials in the Pittsburgh, Pa. area said people who recently tested positive for the coronavirus had traveled to Myrtle Beach and other Carolina beach towns.
The Allegheny County Health Department, which is where Pittsburgh is located, announced that there were 712 new coronavirus cases between June 20 and June 30.
“The trend among new cases remains consistent. They are younger people who traveled out of state or who visited bars and restaurants in and around the county,” the press release states from the Allegheny County Health Department.
Health officials aren’t placing blame on Myrtle Beach for the recent cases, but they do say that some of the new cases reported traveling out of state to at least 60 different locations.
The list of locations includes Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Raleigh, Miami, Orlando and Houston.
Health officials and governors in several states, including West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky, have urged their residents to avoid Myrtle Beach, since it has become a hot spot for the coronavirus. They said if people do visit the Grand Strand, then they should quarantine for 14 days once they return to their home state.
PAST COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.