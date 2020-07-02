North Carolina has paid out nearly $5 billion in unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Unemployment claims have surpassed 1.1 million in North Carolina since March 15, when COVID-19 began to shut down the economy.
As of Thursday, the state has paid out nearly $5 billion in unemployment benefits through the state unemployment insurance and three federal programs created as part of the CARES Act.
The Department of Employment Security has determined eligibility for 96 percent of its claims.
DES says it is working to bring all claims to a resolution as quickly as possible while maintaining the integrity of the benefit programs.
“The division has a dedicated team focused on resolving claims filed earliest in the COVID-19 pandemic and the most complicated claims,” NC DES said in a statement. “By dividing pending claims into periods based on when they were filed, the team is prioritizing its efforts to ensure all claimants are assisted.
In the last five weeks, all 28,000 state unemployment insurance claims from Period 1 were resolved.”
