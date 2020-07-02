MUSC Burn Center bracing for July 4th injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s Burn Center Director is bracing for a bad holiday weekend in terms of burn injuries. In fact, he’s worried it could be the worst they’ve ever seen.
With fewer professional fireworks shows this year because of the pandemic, Dr. Steven Kahn is concerned that will lead to more amateur fireworks efforts and backyard displays.
While experts don't want folks gathering in large crowds right now at fireworks shows, they also warn against using pyrotechnics in your own neighborhood or backyard.
The most common fireworks-related injuries his team treats involve the hands, face and eyes.
“So the most important body parts are the ones that people injure most of time,” said Kahn who is the chief of Burn Surgery at MUSC. “I’ve seen really severe injuries. Almost every year I see someone loses a few fingers. Almost every year I see someone who loses a hand. Every year or other year I see someone who loses an eye. Serious injuries can happen.”
Dr. Kahn said lack of experience, mixed with heavy drinking on a holiday, is a dangerous combination.
“I don’t recommend people do backyard fireworks shows, but if you do make sure you are safe,” he said. “If you’re going to be shooting them off, it should be done by a ‘designated shooter.’ Just like a designated driver. It should be a sober, responsible adult. When you drink alcohol and shoot off fireworks, you will have injuries.”
He advises to never give them to small children, and to be really careful with sparklers. If you hold several in your hand and light them, it can shoot hot metal back onto your hand and cause really bad injuries, he said.
"Wear eye protection, light them away from the house, clear away dry leaves, be on a flat surface and keep water nearby so that you can extinguish used firecrackers. If you have a dud, don't ever pick it up; hose it off with water and safely dispose of it."
Fireworks in brown paper wrappings or bags are only for professional use, he added, so they are not to be used by amateurs.
TREATING BURNS WITH THE FOUR “C’s”
If someone does get burned, Dr. Kahn suggests to:
- Cool the injury with water- not ice.
- Clean it carefully with soap and water.
- Cover it with a bandage.
- Call the doctor to see if you need to go to the ER.
Generally if the skin doesn't break, you'll probably be okay. But if you have skin loss, breakage, or large burns, it's best to go to the hospital.
This is the worst time to suffer an injury that needs a hospitalizations, Dr. Kahn said. "All the hospitals in the region have COVID patients using up beds. So you as a non-infected civilian don't want to have to spend several days in the hospital where there are all these COVID patients. Large groups are a huge risk to transmit the virus as well."
BURN CENTER NOW ACCEPTING ADULT PATIENTS
MUSC's burn center started taking in patients of all ages about a month ago.
Before then, adults would be transferred to Augusta, Georgia.
Now MUSC has at least ten beds for adult burn patients and three for kids.
Dr. Kahn says they have recruited the best experts from around the country to work with their burn patients.
“We hope everyone stays safe,” he added.
