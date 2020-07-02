LIST: Face mask ordinances in place across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Local governments across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have passed ordinances that require people to wear masks in certain places.
The decision comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise not only across the state, but also in Horry County. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials have been urging people to wear masks and social distance in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Below is a look at each city and county that has implemented a mask mandate and what you need to know about those ordinances:
It is important to note that the ordinance is just for the city of Myrtle Beach, and does not cover other areas in Horry County, such as Carolina Forest. Horry County has not enacted an ordinance that requires people to wear masks.
When does the mask mandate go into effect?
The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
How long will the mask mandate last?
It will remain in effect until Labor Day unless it is rescinded at an earlier date by the city council.
Where are people required to wear masks?
All customers must wear face masks while inside retail and food service establishments.
All customers must wear a face mask while inside common areas of overnight accommodations establishments, such as a hotel, rental property and public and private campgrounds.
What is the penalty for not wearing masks?
Any person or business that fails to wear a face mask in certain areas can face a fine up to $100. If a business fails to require employees to wear a face mask then it can be declared a public nuisance and have its business license suspended or revoked.
What are the exemptions?
Face coverings are not required:
- In personal vehicles
- When a person is alone in enclosed spaces
- During outdoor or indoor physical activity
- When wearing a face mask would prevent someone from receiving personal services
- While on the beach
- In outdoor areas at retail, food service or overnight accommodations establishments
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask
- For those who can’t wear a face mask due to medical or a behavioral condition
- For children under 10 years old
- For people who are dining at restaurants
- While in private business offices
- When complying with direction of law enforcement officers
- In places where it’s not feasible to receive goods or services, such as a dental office or while swimming
- While at home with family members
- For people who cannot remove the face covering without the assistance of others
- For first responders when not practical or when taking part in a public safety matter or emergency
When does the mask mandate go into effect?
The ordinance goes into effect at noon on Thursday, July 2.
How long will the mask mandate last?
It will last for 60 days.
Where are people required to wear masks?
People are required to wear the masks in all retail businesses, such as grocery stores, hair salons, tattoo shops and pharmacies, and all restaurants
What is the penalty for not wearing masks?
A person who fails to comply with the ordinance can face a fine of $25
What are the exemptions?
Anyone who is unable to safely wear a face mask due to age, an underlying health condition or is unable to remove the face mask without help from others and those with religious beliefs that prevents them from wearing a face coverage. People also don’t have to wear a face mask while at the beach.
When does the mask mandate go into effect?
The ordinance goes into effect at 12 a.m. Friday, July 3
How long will the mask mandate last?
It will last 60 days unless it is terminated sooner by Georgetown County Council
Where are people required to wear masks?
All persons above the age of 10 going into a retail or food service establishment must wear a mask. Also all food service establishments, grocery stores, retail stores and pharmacies must require each employee to wear a face mask at all times.
What is the penalty for not wearing masks?
Anyone who fails to comply could be fined $25. If a businesses has repeated violations for not complying with the ordinance could be declared a public nuisance by the county.
What are the exemptions?
Face coverings are not required:
- For a person who is unable to wear a face mask due to age, an underlying health condition or who can’t remove their face mask on their own.
- If a person is eating at a restaurant
When does the mask mandate go into effect?
The ordinance goes into effect at 9 a.m. Friday, July 3.
How long will the mask mandate last?
The ordinance will expire after 60 days unless council extends it or rescinds it before that time.
Where are people required to wear masks?
People are required to wear masks inside all retail and food service establishments. Employees at all retail and food establishments are required to wear face masks while they are working.
What is the penalty for not wearing masks?
Any person or business that violates the ordinance can face a fine up to $50. Also if a business repeatedly fails to comply then it could be deemed a public nuisance and could risk have its business license suspended or revoked.
What are the exemptions?
Face coverings are not required:
- In outdoor areas of retail or food service establishments
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask
- For those who can’t wear a face mask due to medical or behavioral conditions
- For children under 10 years old
- When people are dining in a restaurant
- When people are working in private business offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- In places where it’s not feasible to receive goods or services, such as a dental office or while swimming
- While at home with family members
When does the mask mandate go into effect?
The mayor and city manager issued a proclamation requiring face masks in certain places, and it will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 6.
How long will the mask mandate last?
The proclamation can be ratified or revoked by the full city council at the next meeting which is Monday, July 13.
Where are people required to wear masks?
All persons must wear a mask in a retail or food establishment. Also, all retail and food service establishments should require their employees to wear a face mask at all times during face-to-face interactions with the public.
What is the penalty for not wearing masks?
A person who violates the proclamation could be fined $25.
What are the exemptions?
Face coverings are not required:
- In an outdoor area of a retail or food service establishment
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask
- For those who can’t wear a face mask due to medical or behavioral conditions
- For children who are under six years old
- While people are eating at a restaurant
- In private offices or places of work
- When complying with the directions of law enforcement officers
- In places where it’s not feasible to receive goods or services, such as a dental office or while swimming
- While at home with family members
When does the mask mandate go into effect?
The ordinance goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, July 3.
How long will the mask mandate last?
It will last 60 days unless city leaders terminate the ordinance before then.
Where are people required to wear masks?
All persons must wear a mask in a retail or food establishment. Also, all retail and food service establishments should require their employees to wear a face mask at all times during face-to-face interactions with the public.
What is the penalty for not wearing masks?
There is no penalty for not complying with the ordinance
What are the exemptions?
Face coverings are not required:
- For a person who is unable to wear a face mask due to age, an underlying health condition or who can’t remove their face mask on their own.
- In personal vehicles
- When a person is alone at home or with family members
- During outdoor physical activity when people are six feet apart from one another
- While eating, drinking, eating or smoking
- When wearing a face mask would prevent the receipt of personal services
- When a person is 10 years of age or younger
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.