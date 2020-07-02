Judge sentences Loris man to five years in federal prison in armed robbery case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection to an armed robbery back in March 2018.
A judge sentenced 52-year-old Fuquan Thompson to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was originally indicted on federal gun charges and armed robbery, which carried a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison.
Evidence showed that Thompson went into Money Saver on SC 9 Business wearing a black mask, took out a gun and demanded money and car keys from the store clerk.
The clerk gave Thompson some money, the keys to their car and then Thompson left the store.
Officers reviewed the store’s surveillance and identified Thompson. Police found him near the store with a gun, car keys and money in his possession and he was arrested.
Along with the five-year federal prison sentence, the judge said Thompson must follow a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.