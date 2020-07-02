HAPPENING TODAY: Myrtle Beach City Council to vote on face mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council on Thursday will consider enacting an executive order requiring that face masks be worn in certain public places.
The special called city council meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
If approved, the order would start at 11:59 p.m. on July 2 and remain in effect for 60 days or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the declaration of a civil emergency.
The meeting comes as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the Grand Strand and throughout the state.
Several municipalities in the Palmetto State have enacted face mask mandates recently, including North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
