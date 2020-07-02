Grand Strand Health near capacity, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Health is near capacity, according to officials.
Katie Maclay, director of public relations for the hospital, said Thursday the hospital is at 91% capacity.
There are currently 51 patients at the facility with COVID-19, Maclay said. That is the highest single-day total in the hospital since the pandemic began.
Between the week ending April 25 through June 6, the hospital had no more than three COVID-19 inpatient positive cases per week, according to Maclay.
That number jumped to double digits the week ending on June 13, increasing each week to 27 cases the week of June 27.
The hospital says it currently has 30 beds not in operation. Some of those beds have been set aside specifically for COVID-19 patients, while others are due to staffing changes within the hospital.
With the number of tourists that visit the Myrtle Beach area during the summer months, it is fairly common for the hospital to be at or near capacity this time of year, according to Maclay.
