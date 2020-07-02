FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon, drying out for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re off to another warm and muggy start this morning as you prepare to heat out the door. The heat and humidity will continue today with showers and storms returning this afternoon.
Highs today will range from the mid-upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A 90 degree reading or two cannot be ruled out for a few spots in the Pee Dee this afternoon.
Once again, showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The storms will come to an end as we lose the daytime heating shortly after sunset and into the early evening hours.
A quiet weather pattern settles in for Friday but the temperatures remain warm! Highs Friday-Sunday will reach the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s through the holiday weekend. How about some good news? We stay rain-free for the weekend outside of just a stray storm or two in the afternoon.
Looking ahead, we do want to give you the FIRST ALERT to what looks to be another active pattern of unsettled weather working back into the forecast. Storms look to return to our area Monday-Wednesday of next week with a low pressure system that slides across the Carolinas. Right now, rain chances are at 30-40% for each day.
