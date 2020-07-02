Fifth annual Horry County Fair kicks off Friday with precautions in place

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The fifth annual Horry County Fair starts Friday, but not without changes and precautions due to COVID-19.
Steve Zacharias, Myrtle Beach Speedway general manager, said Strates Shows brought fewer rides and food vendors as well this year to allow for more space in the fairgrounds.
When it comes to capacity, Zacharias said because people are always in and out over the long time frame, they don’t have a cap on the number of visitors allowed in at one time, as they aren’t reaching a max capacity since visitors are coming and going.
As for masks, he said they’re recommended but not required.
Zacharias noted they’re working hard to do their part in bringing the fair this year, but it’s also up to those coming to take precautions.
“Just do your part,” Zacharias said. “Don’t come here in groups of twenty and don’t get near groups of twenty. We had a meeting with DHEC the other day to talk about the things we need to do. They agreed with all of the things we are doing, and they told us they didn’t get any recommendations outside of what we said so they felt comfortable with what we’re pulling off, so I feel comfortable and confident that we can do our part.”
Something else you’ll find on the fairgrounds is a sanitation station.
WMBF News asked why they decided to go through with the event even with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
“At this time we feel for the community - we need stuff to get back to some sort of normalcy and we want to be a part of that. But we also want to do our part to keep everyone safe so if you are uncomfortable, we recommend you don’t come out but we are going to do whatever we can to make sure that this doesn’t spread from here as far as the fair goes,” Zacharias said.
The grand opening of the fair is noon Friday at the Myrtle Beach Speedway and it runs through July 12.
