FAQ: What to know about Myrtle Beach’s face mask executive order

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city councilmembers unanimously approved of an emergency executive order that requires people to wear face masks in certain places.
The hot button issue has people asking a lot of questions about the mask mandate.
The city of Myrtle Beach has released a list of frequently asked questions to help clear up confusion about the executive order.
Why do I need to wear a mask?
The virus that causes COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. These aerosols can remain suspended in the air for up to three hours and be transmitted at least 13 feet, based on reports by the CDC. Masks are effective in blocking or at least limiting your exposure to these contagious viral droplets and particles. Because we do not always know who is infected (many coronavirus cases are asymptomatic), you should also wear a face covering to protect others.
When does the City of Myrtle Beach’s Face Covering Order go into effect?
Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:59 a.m.
Do kids have to wear face coverings?
Yes, children 10 and over are required to wear face coverings in the circumstances listed in the Order.
I have a medical exemption. Do I need a doctor’s note?
No, those who cannot wear face coverings due to a medical, mental health, developmental condition, inability to remove the face mask without assistance or anyone who cannot wear face coverings under CDC guidance, do not have to have a doctor’s note and are not required to produce one.
Do I have to wear a face covering while outdoors?
No, face coverings are not required while exercising, walking or spending time outside as long as physical distancing of six feet is maintained between you and anyone that is not a part of your household. If you’re walking or exercising outside with members of your own household, you do not need to wear a face covering even if you are within six feet from one another.
Do I have to wear a face covering while swimming?
No, face coverings are not required while swimming, but physical distancing should be maintained. Face coverings are required in locker rooms.
Do I have to wear a face covering while shopping?
Yes, face coverings are required while entering, exiting, waiting in line to enter, and while inside places of business including, but not limited to, grocery stores, retail 3 stores, pharmacies, health care facilities, restaurants and bars (including outdoor seating for such facilities), gyms and similar facilities.
Do I have to wear a face covering while at a bar or restaurant?
Yes, face coverings are required while entering, exiting, waiting for a table and ordering. Face coverings can be removed while eating or drinking but must be worn otherwise. If a patron is not seated at their table or at the bar, a face covering is required.
Do I have to wear a face covering at work?
If you interact with the public while at work, a face covering is required. If you do not interact with the public while at work, physical distancing of at least six feet is recommended with your co-workers but you do not need to wear a face covering.
Do I have to wear a face covering in my car?
No, face coverings are not required while inside a personal or commercial vehicle that is not a public transportation vehicle, taxi, or ride sharing service. It is recommended to wear a face covering if you cannot maintain six feet of physical distancing between you and someone who is not a member of your household.
Where can I get a face covering?
Face coverings are widely available at local retailers. You can also use a bandana, scarf or piece of fabric as a face covering.
CLICK HERE for more information from the Centers for Disease Control on how to wear face coverings.
Can I carry a concealed weapon and wear a face covering?
Yes, face coverings can be worn while carrying a concealed weapon. If a crime is committed while concealing your identity with a face covering of any kind, it may be an aggravating factor at the time of sentencing if convicted for that crime.
Why are churches exempt from the requirement of face coverings?
While the use of face coverings and physical distancing at church is highly recommended, it is not included in the Executive Order due to federal protections.
What are the consequences for not wearing a face covering?
The enforcement of this Executive Order is not designed to be punitive. Enforcement will begin with education and may increase to fines or more, depending on the circumstance and severity of the violation(s).
When does the requirement expire?
The Executive Order is in effect until September 9, 2020 (unless repealed or extended).
