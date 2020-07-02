FAQ: What to know about Myrtle Beach’s face mask executive order

The virus that causes COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. These aerosols can remain suspended in the air for up to three hours and be transmitted at least 13 feet, based on reports by the CDC. Masks are effective in blocking or at least limiting your exposure to these contagious viral droplets and particles. Because we do not always know who is infected (many coronavirus cases are asymptomatic), you should also wear a face covering to protect others.