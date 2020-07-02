DHEC announces 1,629 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 19 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus case numbers on Thursday.
DHEC reported 1,629 new cases in South Carolina, and 179 of those are in Horry County. This brings the total to 39,587 since the agency started tracking the virus.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (29), Allendale (7), Anderson (41), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (43), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (244), Cherokee (12), Chester (11), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (3), Florence (34), Georgetown (20), Greenville (246), Greenwood (20), Hampton (2), Horry (179), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (2), Lexington (64), Marion (3), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (44), Richland (114), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (99), Sumter (36), Union (4), Williamsburg (2), York (42)
The agency also announced 19 new deaths in South Carolina, bringing the total number of deaths to 777.
Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly patients from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), Florence (3), Horry (2), Lexington (3), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged patients from Beaufort (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Sumter (1) counties.
DHEC added that there are 1,125 hospital beds that are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for the coronavirus.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.