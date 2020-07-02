City of Myrtle Beach postpones Fourth of July fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is postponing its Fourth of July fireworks display due to COVID-19 concerns, officials said Thursday.
Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the city is postponing the show until Dec. 31 “when we can celebrate the New Year with a bang.”
“We need to do all we can at the moment to encourage social distancing,” Kruea said.
The display was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday night.
The postponement comes after the city announced last week the fireworks display would go on.
