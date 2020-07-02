City of Florence issues proclamation requiring masks in certain places

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence has joined a list of cities across South Carolina that is requiring people to wear masks in certain places.
Mayor Stephen Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman issued a proclamation on Thursday that requires people to wear face masks in certain situations and locations due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
Officials said that the city determined that waiting until the next city council meeting was not in the best interest of the Florence and its residents. The proclamation will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 6, but could be ratified or revoked by the full city council at the next meeting on July 13.
The proclamation states that everyone that goes into a retail or food service establishment must wear a face mask. All employees at those businesses must also wear face masks at all times.
A retail establishment is any retail business, organization, establishment or facility that is open to the public. A food service establishment means any place that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-thru basis.
There are exemptions to the proclamation, which include face masks do not have to be worn outside on unenclosed areas of a retail or food serve establishment, for people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask or for children who are six years old or younger.
Those who are not in compliance with the face mask proclamation could face a $25 fine.
Read the full proclamation below:
