City of Conway to discuss emergency mask ordinance on Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway is now considering an emergency ordinance that would require face masks in the city.
The ordinance is listed under “Items for Consideration” on the Conway City Council’s agenda for Monday. It’s not clear if there will be a vote on the proposed mask mandate during the meeting. The details of the ordinance will be released on Monday.
This comes as several cities and counties up and down the Grand Strand have passed emergency ordinances requiring masks in certain businesses. North Myrtle Beach passed one on Tuesday, while Myrtle Beach, Georgetown County and the city of Georgetown voted in favor of their emergency ordinances on Thursday.
The issue of requiring masks while in certain places, such as grocery stores and restaurants, has become hot topic since coronavirus cases have surged in Horry County and across the state. The governor and medical experts have been urging people in the state to wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus.
