Town of Pembroke declares curfew, state of emergency

PEMBROKE, NC (WMBF) - The Town of Pembroke announced Wednesday a series of changes, including a curfew and state of emergency due to recent events.
The town’s curfew begins at 8 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m. There are exceptions listed for members of law enforcement and first responders, as well as on-duty public employees, military personnel, and anyone traveling directly between their place of work or home.
The order states the curfew will continue until further notice.
The town cites a June 26 confrontation between protestors during an event organized by UNC Pembroke students. The town claims counter-protestors were in possession of firearms and alcohol. The town also claimed the counter-protestors threatened demonstrators for planning future events.
The town also said there was “name-calling, the use of racial slurs and threats of physical harm during said event.”
The state of emergency also temporarily bans demonstrations, marches or parades within in the town.
The full order can be read in its entirety below:
