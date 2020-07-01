‘This is a public health crisis’: DHEC reports record-high 24 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday the highest number of deaths that has been reported in a single day since the agency started tracking the virus.
Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC announced 24 more people have died from the virus.
Eighteen of the deaths occurred in elderly patients from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged patients from Richland (1), Laurens (1), Berkeley (1), Horry (1), and Charleston (1) counties, and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County (1).
She also announced 1,497 new coronavirus cases in the state, including 228 new cases in Horry County which is a new single-day high for the county.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (20), Allendale (2), Anderson (27), Bamberg (5), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (87), Calhoun (11), Charleston (266), Cherokee (4), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (5), Colleton (4), Darlington (7), Dillon (3), Dorchester (71), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (31), Georgetown (32), Greenville (107), Greenwood (12), Horry (228), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (19), Laurens (17), Lee (4), Lexington (83), Marion (5), Marlboro (5), Newberry (12), Oconee (11), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (20), Richland (104), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (22), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (52)
Bell also reported 1,160 people are now hospitalized with the coronavirus or under investigation, which she said is also a record.
“This is a public health crisis,” Bell said.
She said that they must get the escalating under control, and each person needs to make the intentional effort and unselfish decision to wear a mask and social distance.
“It’s important to note that cases in South Carolina began to rise in May after Memorial Day weekend they’ve continued to rise. As we head into the Fourth of July this becomes a concern,” Bell said.
Bell added that as we celebrate the Fourth of July, we must think of those who sacrificed before us, and she said it should be our duty to look out for the well-being of others, and if we don’t take that action now then we’re going to see more of our friends, family and loved ones become ill from the virus.
Bell said there are limited restrictions on what people can do in order to stop the spread of the virus. She encouraged people to take these simple steps:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
