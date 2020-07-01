Surfside Beach Town Council picks construction company to build new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The company that will build a new pier in Surfside Beach has finally been picked.
Surfside Beach town councilmembers awarded the bid to Orion SBI in a 3-2 vote. Orion was the lowest bidder out of the three finalists for the project.
Mayor Bob Hellyer and councilwoman Cindy Keating were the two votes against Orion. They stated that they didn’t feel like they have done the proper evaluation on the companies and the project itself.
But councilwoman Debbie Scholes said she believes Orion is the most qualified bidder.
The estimated cost to reconstruct the pier, which was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, is roughly $14 million. The town has received a majority of the funding from FEMA. The town council has bonds that they can use to help pay for the rest
Councilman Paul Holder said the company hopes to begin construction in August. It could take 18 months to complete the new pier which will be concrete instead of wood.
During that time, the pier parking lot may be closed to house construction equipment, which could limit the number of parking spots for beachgoers and limit the town’s parking revenue.
