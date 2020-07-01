SCDEW launches Extended Benefits program to help unemployed residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is now offering the Extended Benefits program for those who have used their previous unemployment benefits.
According to DEW officials, the program provides up to 10 additional weeks of benefits beginning on the claim week that began on June 28.
DEW officials said the state is able to offer these benefits because the state’s most recent estimated unemployment reached 12.5%.
Those who are eligible have exhausted their unemployment on or after June 14. Claimants also must have used both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and the 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance.
Once a person has done so, DEW officials will notify those who are eligible to apply for the new program through the MyBenefits portal. If approved, the weekly benefit amount will be the same as what the individual received for unemployment insurance plus $600 through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program through its expiration date of the week ending July 25.
For more information, visit this link.
