Pawleys Island is home to the ‘nicest people in South Carolina’ according to Reader’s Digest

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The nicest place in South Carolina is right here in our backyard.
Readers Digest magazine awarded Pawleys Island the designation.
The publication selects its nicest place based on the people in a community, rather than its location.
“We just have wonderful people here both in our church family and beyond,” said Pawleys Island Community Church Pastor Don Williams.
The magazine specifically mentioned the work he and his congregation do as one of the reasons this small town is the “nicest place” in South Carolina.
“For all of our first responders and the people in the medical system, we just wanted to reach out and let them know people were thinking about them, people were praying for them,” said Williams.
The church family wrote more than 1,800 cards for medical personnel at Tidelands Health encouraging and thanking them for their work during the early part of the coronavirus.
“To have a handwritten card - ‘Hey, we appreciate you, we love you.’ It really meant a lot to the staff,” said Williams.
Reader’s Digest also highlighted a recent Black Lives Matter march in the area
High school student Eileen Carter, organized it, and demonstrators were joined by Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies.
“It just really made it piece together well to where we could get the recognition that actually made things happen afterward because now there are small groups reaching out to do things with the sheriff’s department and police department, so I think it all worked out great,” said Carter.
Carter agrees with Reader’s Digest’s selection for “nicest place.”
“I think that, of course like everything, there is a little bit of work that could be done, but I really do think it is a pretty nice place and the people here are super great,” said Carter.
Nobody's more excited than Williams' mom.
“My mom thinks that Readers Digest is the greatest magazine on the face of the earth, but she’s just always subscribed, so when I called her and told her she just thought that was the greatest thing ever,” said Williams.
Williams says they don’t currently have any plans to do another letter drive, but they would certainly be willing to if the need arises.
Click here to read the Reader’s Digest article.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.