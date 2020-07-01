Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning has closed northbound lanes on Highway 31.
Around 9:14 a.m., crews responded to a call of an overturned truck crash near mile marker 19 that resulted in minor injuries when a separate four-vehicle crash occurred about 15 minutes later, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials say one person is being taken to the hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
