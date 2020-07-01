McMaster: No high school, college football until COVID-19 cases go down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster offered a stern warning to those expecting spectator sports such as football to return in the fall.
“If we continue to see this kind of danger going across our state, we will have no choice but to keep these restrictions on crowds and gatherings in place,” McMaster said. during a press briefing Wednesday. “That means this fall will not be like other falls. We will not be able to have college football, would not be able to have high school football.”
Gov. McMaster said if cases continue to rise across the state, he will not lift restrictions on sporting events with spectators, or on businesses such as movie theaters where large groups of people can gather.
The comments come as South Carolina reported nearly 1,500 new cases Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency also confirmed 24 new deaths, the highest number reported in a single day.
Earlier this week, Horry County Schools announced it would suspend athletic conditioning as cases in the county continue to rise. The suspension goes into effect on Thursday.
The Georgetown County School District pushed back the start of conditioning earlier this week, also citing COVID-19 concerns.
In the Pee Dee, the Darlington County School District announced it will hold off on workouts beginning Thursday. Dillon High School also said it won’t hold football workouts this week, and will start back July 13.
Recently, the South Carolina High School League ruled its guidelines for spring workouts are now required for all member schools.
