Georgetown County Council to hold emergency meeting on face masks Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss options regarding face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackie Broach, Georgetown County spokesperson, said the virtual meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
The public is invited to watch the livestream on the county’s YouTube channel.
Also on Thursday, Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss a potential face mask ordinance.
The moves come amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the Palmetto State.
Several cities across South Carolina have passed ordinances requiring face masks, including North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
