Georgetown County Council to hold emergency meeting on face masks Thursday
Georgetown County Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss options regarding face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff | July 1, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 10:36 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss options regarding face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackie Broach, Georgetown County spokesperson, said the virtual meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to watch the livestream on the county’s YouTube channel.

Also on Thursday, Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss a potential face mask ordinance.

The moves come amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the Palmetto State.

Several cities across South Carolina have passed ordinances requiring face masks, including North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

