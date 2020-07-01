Florence police searching for armed robbery, shooting suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is trying to track down a man who is wanted in an armed robbery and shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Police said Johnathan Weeks has outstanding warrants for attempted murder and armed robbery in connection to a shooting on May 19 on South Church Street.
Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have already arrested Shai-quan Waiters and Tyrell Campbell in the case. Both men faces attempted murder and armed robbery charges.
Anyone with information on Weeks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
