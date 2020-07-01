Florence Center Carnival begins Friday with extensive safety measures in place

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - While many people are still worried to get out due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state...
Florence Center General Manager, Paul Beard Jr., said staff is doing everything possible to bring back some normalcy, while also keeping everyone safe for the Florence Center Carnival, which begins Friday.
“We don’t think we’ve missed a single spot as far as making sure everything is clean and everything is disinfected and everyone can have a safe time,” said Beard.
The Florence Center originally planned to hold the carnival in April, but COVID-19 pushed it back.
Beard said they decided to hold the event in July after Gov. Henry McMaster approved the reopening of amusement parks.
Shortly after the governor’s announcement, Beard and his staff began studying the AccelerateSC guidelines and even created their own guidelines for reopening.
“The International Association of Amusement Parks, the Associations of Fairs and Expos, every resource that was out there at our disposal; we got and put them together into one package for a reopening and an event-specific reopening,” said Beard.
To maintain social distancing, Beard said they’ve tripled the size of their venue and will only allow up to 4,000 guests at one time, in a space which can hold up to 15,000 people.
Beard said there will be hand sanitizer available throughout the park, along with signs asking people to social distance.
All Florence Center staff, ride operators and food vendors will be required to wear a masks and gloves. Both of which will be frequently replaced.
Beard said they are placing a heavy emphasis on keeping the rides clean and sanitized frequently.
“Every time people get off the ride, each ride operator will have disinfectant and sanitary towels, per the International Association of Amusement Parks, they will be wiping the seat, seat belt, and the crash bar,” said Beard.
The carnival will also have masks available for guests. While wearing a mask is strongly encouraged, they are not required for guests.
The Florence Center Carnival will open Friday at 5 p.m. and run through July 12.
