FIRST ALERT: Drier, hot and humid for July 4th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A much drier weather pattern will settle into the area through the long holiday weekend.
A few evening showers and storms will quickly taper off after sunset. Skies will turn clear tonight with a few areas of fog and temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.
Friday will finally see a break from the daily thunderstorms this week with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s across the Pee Dee and upper 80s along the Grand Strand. With lingering humidity, the heat index will creep into the upper 90s by the afternoon.
A much less active weather pattern settles in for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb to around 100 both afternoons. Only Sunday will feature a stray storm or two in the afternoon.
A better chance of showers and storms will once again return by early next week as an area of low pressure moves up the southeast coastline. The best risk of showers and storms will be Monday and Tuesday with some locally heavy downpours possible.
