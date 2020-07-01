FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms continue through Thursday

Afternoon storms continue through Thursday
By Andrew Dockery | July 1, 2020 at 4:08 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 5:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather continues with several rounds of showers and storms likely through Thursday.

We quickly warm up again today.
We quickly warm up again today. (Source: WMBF)

Expect another quick warm up as you head out the door this morning. Highs will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and the lower 90s inland. High humidity will send the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100 from lunch today and into the evening hours.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s before the storms roll in and cool many of us off today. Look for a couple of stronger storms.
Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s before the storms roll in and cool many of us off today. Look for a couple of stronger storms. (Source: WMBF)

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon along the sea breeze and to our northwest. Look for the storm activity to pick up by 2-4 PM this afternoon and continue through the evening commute. Locally heavy rain, frequent thunder and lightning and a few gusty winds cannot be ruled out with any storm today.

A few more scattered storms will continue for Thursday.
A few more scattered storms will continue for Thursday. (Source: WMBF)

The forecast through Thursday is very similar with plenty of heat and humidity, followed by another round of afternoon showers and storms.

While the temperature will be cooler, our humidity will still be just as high for the holiday weekend.
While the temperature will be cooler, our humidity will still be just as high for the holiday weekend. (Source: WMBF)

A slightly less active pattern settles in for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s to near 90 inland. The risk of a storm through the weekend will remain low at 20%.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.