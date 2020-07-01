FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms continue through Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather continues with several rounds of showers and storms likely through Thursday.
Expect another quick warm up as you head out the door this morning. Highs will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and the lower 90s inland. High humidity will send the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100 from lunch today and into the evening hours.
Showers and storms will develop this afternoon along the sea breeze and to our northwest. Look for the storm activity to pick up by 2-4 PM this afternoon and continue through the evening commute. Locally heavy rain, frequent thunder and lightning and a few gusty winds cannot be ruled out with any storm today.
The forecast through Thursday is very similar with plenty of heat and humidity, followed by another round of afternoon showers and storms.
A slightly less active pattern settles in for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s to near 90 inland. The risk of a storm through the weekend will remain low at 20%.
