FAQ: What to know about North Myrtle Beach’s new mask ordinance

City Council passed the law. The Mayor is a member of City Council. Each member of City Council has one vote. It was a unanimous vote. The Mayor’s signature appears at the bottom of the document as acknowledgement that the law did pass. This is standard practice for this type of ordinance and this may have led to some public confusion about who did what. By City Code, the Mayor is recognized as head of City government for all ceremonial purposes and by the Governor for purposes of military law. The Mayor also presides over the meetings of the City Council.