Court denies Sidney Moorer’s obstruction of justice appeal in Heather Elvis case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The man at the center of a high-profile disappearance in Horry County was dealt another blow in court.
The South Carolina Court of Appeals denied Sidney Moorer’s appeal to overturn his obstruction of justice conviction in connection to the investigation of Heather Elvis’ disappearance.
“On appeal, Moorer argues the trial court erred in denying his motion for a directed verdict,” court documents state.
But the court of appeals said that the trial court did not err in denying Moorer’s motion because there was enough evidence to prove his guilt.
Elvis was last seen or heard from on Dec. 18, 2013.
COMPLETE COVERAGE | Heather Elvis Disappearance and Investigation
During Moorer’s trial, Sgt. Danny Furr testified that when he and Moorer spoke on the phone on Dec. 19, 2013, Moorer changed his story about when he last spoke to Elvis and failed to mention that he had called her from a pay phone and spoke to her more than once.
“Sergeant Jonathan Martin and Detective Jeff Cauble testified that Moorer first denied, but then admitted, that he called Elvis from a pay phone on December 18, 2013 – but not until after Detective Cauble informed Moorer that they had surveillance video of the caller using the pay phone,” the court documents state.
Cauble also testified that Moorer failed to mention that he was at or near Elvis’ home on Dec. 17-18. But cellphone records presented in court showed he was at or near the bar where Elvis worked, her home, Long Beard’s restaurant, Walmart and the pay phone from which Elvis received a call.
There was also evidence presented that Moorer knew about Elvis’ disappearance than what he let on.
“Finally, Donald Demarino testified that Moorer showed him ‘something’ on a gray flip phone that indicated Moorer lied and omitted relevant information during his several interviews with law enforcement,” according to the documents.
Sidney Moorer and his wife Tammy have both been convicted of kidnapping Elvis. The two were both sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Elvis’ body has never been found.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.