City of Georgetown discussing possible mask ordinance Thursday

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - City leaders in Georgetown will meet Thursday morning to discuss a possible ordinance requiring the use of face masks in public.
Georgetown City Council meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for an emergency meeting being held via teleconference.
The meeting will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook page.
The mask ordinance is the only item on the council’s agenda, and would “require individuals to wear face coverings in certain establishments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The city’s discussion comes hours before Georgetown County Council will discuss its own ordinance. The county’s meeting begins at 2 p.m.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.