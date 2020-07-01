Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Christopher Columbus statue no longer stands outside City Hall in Columbus.
The statue, which overlooked Broad Street for more than 60 years, was taken down on Wednesday, the city announced in a press release.
Christopher Columbus’ statue was removed after the Columbus Art Commission started a “community-driven process” to embrace diversity at the request of Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, the release said.
What will replace the statue is unclear right now, but the release said the ongoing diversity discussion will help decide what goes in its place.
The statue was a gift from the people of Christopher Columbus’ hometown, Genoa, Italy, in 1955, according to the release.
Since its arrival more than a half-decade ago, the statue has stood outside City Hall.
It will now be taken to a secure facility in the city for safekeeping, the release said.
Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.
