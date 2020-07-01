CCMF monitoring COVID-19 developments closely

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than three months until the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, organizer Bob Durkin says he is monitoring COVID-19 developments closely.
Durkin noted he has been in contact with city leaders in Myrtle Beach and expects to have a detailed plan in July for this year’s festival.
“Public safety for customers is our number 1 priority with putting this plan together,” Durkin said.
Southern Entertainment, Durkin’s company, has not been able to hold any shows so far this year due to the COVID-19, according to Durkin.
Durkin added that he’s also been in touch with Nashville artists and management.
“The whole industry is waiting day to day, we’ve never seen a situation like this before,” Durkin said.
Carolina Country Music Fest was originally scheduled for the beginning of June, but was rescheduled earlier this year to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
