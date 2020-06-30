WATCH: U.S. Attorney holding press conference in Conway with area law enforcement

Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the following law enforcement agencies: Federal Bureau of Investigation; 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office; 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit; Horry County Sheriff’s Office; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; Myrtle Beach Police Department; Horry County Police Department; Coastal Carolina University Police Department; Loris Police Department; Conway Police Department; North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety; Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, NC; South Carolina Highway Patrol; and City of Georgetown Police Department.