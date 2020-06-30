WATCH: U.S. Attorney holding press conference in Conway with area law enforcement

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Conway.
According to a press release, the briefing will be held June 30 at 3 p.m., outside the Horry County Government Center in Conway.
Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the following law enforcement agencies: Federal Bureau of Investigation; 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office; 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit; Horry County Sheriff’s Office; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; Myrtle Beach Police Department; Horry County Police Department; Coastal Carolina University Police Department; Loris Police Department; Conway Police Department; North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety; Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, NC; South Carolina Highway Patrol; and City of Georgetown Police Department.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live.
