Police: Man posed as officer, robbed victim in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police arrested a man who they said posed as an officer and then robbed a victim.
Police were called on Monday to the area of Church Street and Forest View Road where they met with a victim who said he had been robbed.
The victim told police that the suspect identified himself as an undercover police detective and demanded that the victim place his hands on his head. The suspect then took the victim’s wallet from his pocket, removed the cash and handed the victim his wallet back before running from the area.
Conway police identified the suspect as Patrick Gause.
Gause was arrested on Tuesday and charged with strong arm robbery, impersonating a police officer and kidnapping. He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
