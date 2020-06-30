Police capture Conway armed robbery suspect in Alabama

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of robbing two victims inside a Conway store is back in Horry County after he was captured in Alabama.
Officers were called to a robbery on April 30 at El Progreso, a specialty food store along Highway 378.
Two victims told officers that a suspect came in, pointed a gun and demanded money and jewelry from them inside the store.
An investigation with Conway police, Immigration Enforcement officers and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety identified David Blanco-Garcia as the wanted suspect in the case.
Conway police detectives and immigration officers tracked Blanco-Garcia to Birmingham, Alabama where he was taken into custody by the Birmingham Police Department.
The suspect was extradited to Horry County on Friday, June 26.
He is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien.
