One hurt in overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street.
The victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital, Vest added.
The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
According to Vest, no suspects are in custody at this time.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.