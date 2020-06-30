North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building closing to public due to COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety building is closing to the public until further notice.
According to information from the city, the building will close at 5 p.m. on June 30. City court is canceled until further notice.
All public safety services will continue as usual.
“The building is closed to the public in order to ensure the continued good health of all public safety personnel in the COVID-19 environment,” a press release stated. “They are on the front lines every day and the City is taking every precaution it can to minimize opportunities for COVID-19 to unnecessarily impact them.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said it is a precautionary measure. noting most in-building services provided by public safety can be provided in other ways.
People who have a police or fire emergency are asked to call 911. Those with non-emergency questions, need to speak to a police officer, or who wish to complete a police report should call (843) 280-5511. If a person has business with the detention facility, that lobby is currently open and is located to the right at the west side of the building. For all other requests, residents may call (843) 280-5555.
All other city buildings are open. However, the public is encouraged to utilize online services if possible.
