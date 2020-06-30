North Myrtle Beach to decide on face mask ordinance during emergency meeting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to consider an emergency face mask ordinance.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. WMBF News will carry the meeting on our website, news app and Facebook page.
A final draft of the proposed emergency ordinance will be provided
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said the proposed ordinance will be provided to the council at the meeting.
“Monday night’s council discussion appeared to help unify council members on a path forward, so staff is making revisions to its first draft of the document,” Dowling said Tuesday.
North Myrtle Beach’s emergency meeting comes as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Horry County.
